Hrithik Roshan Is In Awe Of Priyanka Chopra As She Turns Into A Blue Jean Baby; Says 'Kya Baat Hai'

Priyanka Chopra's fashion game is always on point. Be it casual outings or red carpet events, the desi girl never fails to make several heads turn with her style quotient. PeeCee can make even a regular tee and denim into a classic look. Well, that's exactly what happened over the weekend.

The Fashion actress took to her Instagram page to share a bunch of pictures from her latest photoshoot and boy, they went viral in no time. She captioned them as, "blue jean baby." Not only the netizens, even Priyanka's industry colleagues couldn't get enough of PeeCee's denim look.

Priyanka Chopra Is A Blue Jean Baby Unlike her earlier glamorous photoshoots, Priyanka Chopra settled for casual white tee and ‘blue' straight-cut jeans. She teamed her outfit bluish-grey ankle boots. Her wavy hair and pink lips added more oomph to the frame. Priyanka's Denim Look Makes Hrithik Roshan Say 'Kya Baat Hai' While the netizens were all hearts over Priyanka's latest pictures, her Krrish co-star Hrithik Roshan also couldn't stop gushing over her picture. The superstar wrote, "Kya baat hai." Rajkummar Rao also complimented Priyanka Chopra for nailing the denim look by dropping a heart and a heart-eyed emoji. "Gorgi," wrote Anusha Dandekar. Priyanka Chopra Sets Internet On Fire Here's another picture of Priyanka Chopra from the same photoshoot. Isn't she looking drop-dead gorgeous?

Speaking about work, Priyanka Chopra is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming films, Rahmin Bahrani's The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao and Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes. She is also gearing up for the official release on her memoir titled Unfinished.

