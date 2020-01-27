Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan Shakes A Leg To 'Ghungroo' Song At Sunaina's Birthday Bash

Hrithik Roshan left us completely mesmerized with his amazing dance moves in 'Ghungroo' song from his film War. The track topped the musical charts and continues to be a hot favourite at every party. Well, it's not just us who swear by this groovy number. Even, Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan can't get enough of this catchy song.

Recently, Pinkie Roshan shared a video from her daughter Sunaina's birthday celebrations where she, in the company of two other women are seen swaying to 'Ghungroo' song from War. The ladies are seen donning Rajasthani turbans on their heads.

Check out the video here.

Pinkie Roshan shared one more snap from the bash where her sister Kanchan is all smiles for the camera. She captioned the picture as, "#turban sisters# @kanchan roshan#

This is not the first time Pinkie has showcased her dancing skills. Last year in July, Hrithik shared a video on Instagram, which captured his mom dancing in the gym to the song 'Jugraafiya' from Super 30. He captioned the video as, "Wait for it... #championoflife #supermom #loveyoumama. Only a mother can express joy like this."

Speaking about Hrithik, the actor dropped an inspirational post today and wrote, "What a nice picture of myself. Reminds me of the wonder I had as a child, reminds me of the immense hope I had against the odds. Sometimes we all need to be reminded to hold in our hearts and mind that which we want most in our lives. If you walk in with fear and anger, you will find fear and anger, go into situations with what you want to find there. What you focus on, you become. Thank you whoever took this picture for reminding me today to keep that wonder and hope alive. 🙏🏻 needed that today."

