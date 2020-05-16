    For Quick Alerts
      Hrithik Roshan's New Health Mantra Is Fasting For 23 Hours; Shares New Look With Fans

      Hrithik Roshan is using new means to stay healthy and stay fit during the lockdown period. On Friday, the actor shared a new look selfie on Instagram and looks more fit and fine than ever. He also shared how he managed to pull off the tedious fitness regime.

      Hrithik, along with a selfie, also shared a screenshot of an app that helps him monitor his fast, he captioned the post as, "23hour fast. #healthyliving #resilience #disciplineequalsfreedom," The selfie shows Hrithik winking for the camera while the hair on his temple appears to be turning grey.

      He is often seen trying out new fitness regimes and this one has the actor fasting all day. We are unsure if it also includes any specific workout routines but the actor looks fit and muscular in the picture, indicating that he is still working out at home amid the lockdown. Earlier, he also advised his fans in an IG post, to get some sun every day, "Get your shot of Sun. Every day. 10 mins. Find a way."

      Hrithik's fans have commented on the posts praising his new raw look. One fan wrote, "Beautiful pic sir," and another said, "Looking handsome," Hrithik is currently living with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sussanne spoke about living with Hrithik again and said, "When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure."

      The actor has also been doing his best to contribute in India's fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Hrithik recently facilitated the delivery of hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police personnel on duty, to help safeguard the frontline warriors.

