Hrithik Roshan Shares His Dabboo Ratnani 2020 Calendar Picture And Fans Cannot Handle The Heat

Many would agree that Hrithik Roshan is a gorgeous person, inside and out. The actor recently shared his photograph from Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar, sending fans into frenzy. To go with the photo, he wrote a hilarious caption about not having the abs anymore. Take a look!

Sharing his feature from Dabboo's calendar, Hrithik wrote in Hindi, "Main aur meri tanhai aksar ye baatein karti hain, ki aaj ye abs hote to kaisa hota. Agar ye hote to aisa hota, agar ye hote to waisa hota. Jabki mujhe khabar hai ki abs nahi hain...kahin nahi hain. Lekin ye pagal dil hai ki kah raha hai ki wo hain...mote pet ke neeche kahin hain. Main aur meri tanhai aksar ye baatein karti hain (I and my loneliness often talk about what would it be like if I had these abs today. If it were, it would have been like this or it would have been like that. While I am aware that there are no abs, my heart says they are there .. somewhere under the fat belly...I and my loneliness often talk about these things)."

Fans reacted, 'Killer', 'Hayee garmi' and so on. One even commented, 'You are the Greek God with ABS or without abs." Another wrote, "Look at you, how awesome you are and why are you so incredibly Hawwwttttt."

Dabboo Ratnani's much awaited yearly calendar was launched on Monday. This year too, his calendar featured the who's who of Bollywood, from Amitabh Bachchan to Vidya Balan, all in their most captivating avatars.

On the work front, Hrithik is basking in the glory of his two hit films of 2019; Super 30, and War. He will next be seen in Krrish 4, made by his father Rakesh Roshan.

