    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hrithik Roshan Shares His Dabboo Ratnani 2020 Calendar Picture And Fans Cannot Handle The Heat

      By
      |

      Many would agree that Hrithik Roshan is a gorgeous person, inside and out. The actor recently shared his photograph from Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar, sending fans into frenzy. To go with the photo, he wrote a hilarious caption about not having the abs anymore. Take a look!

      Hrithik Shares Pic From Dabboo’s 2020 Calendar; Fans Go Mad

      Sharing his feature from Dabboo's calendar, Hrithik wrote in Hindi, "Main aur meri tanhai aksar ye baatein karti hain, ki aaj ye abs hote to kaisa hota. Agar ye hote to aisa hota, agar ye hote to waisa hota. Jabki mujhe khabar hai ki abs nahi hain...kahin nahi hain. Lekin ye pagal dil hai ki kah raha hai ki wo hain...mote pet ke neeche kahin hain. Main aur meri tanhai aksar ye baatein karti hain (I and my loneliness often talk about what would it be like if I had these abs today. If it were, it would have been like this or it would have been like that. While I am aware that there are no abs, my heart says they are there .. somewhere under the fat belly...I and my loneliness often talk about these things)."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Feb 19, 2020 at 11:24pm PST

      Fans reacted, 'Killer', 'Hayee garmi' and so on. One even commented, 'You are the Greek God with ABS or without abs." Another wrote, "Look at you, how awesome you are and why are you so incredibly Hawwwttttt."

      Dabboo Ratnani's much awaited yearly calendar was launched on Monday. This year too, his calendar featured the who's who of Bollywood, from Amitabh Bachchan to Vidya Balan, all in their most captivating avatars.

      On the work front, Hrithik is basking in the glory of his two hit films of 2019; Super 30, and War. He will next be seen in Krrish 4, made by his father Rakesh Roshan.

      ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Is Impressed With Tanhaji; Showers Praises On Kajol, Ajay Devgn And Saif Ali Khan

      ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan To Step Into Karthi's Shoes For Hindi Remake Of Kaithi?

      Read more about: hrithik roshan dabboo ratnani
      Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 18:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X