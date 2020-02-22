Hrithik Roshan Reveals How He Has Grown And Evolved In His Life

Hrithik Roshan recently visited the city of Udaipur for an event. Amidst much fanfare, the actor was asked about who he reveres as his role model in life and his answer gives away the most significant perspective which we all must take note of.

His answer tells us all about how we see growth and evolution synonymous with Hrithik in a two-decade-long career. "My role model is myself 20 years from now. I try and imagine the kind of person I want to be, the kind of values I want to have, the kind of character I want to build as a human being, the things I want to achieve in life. So to be able to achieve those things, what kind of a person do I need to be right now, that becomes my process," shares Hrithik Roshan. He is giving us the vision to be able to see one's evolution and aim at achieving it.

His answer would make one wonder- why? Why is it so significant and why we need to take note of it? What he said stands true to how we have seen Hrithik make sure that he imbibes change, constantly improve and bring the best to the audience. His words highlight the narrative of how only you, yourself can help in personal growth and achieve in life.

Also Read : Hrithik Roshan Shares His Dabboo Ratnani 2020 Calendar Picture And Fans Cannot Handle The Heat

Ever since his debut up until now, Hrithik has proved this and also, his thoughts are testimony to how he has established himself as the superstar who is constantly striving to achieve the goals he set for himself. And rightly so, we see him keep up with the times when it comes to all the millennial concepts of pop culture and what not!

From bringing new characters to life on screen to holding strong to the podium as everyone's inspiration, the actor has the most essential take on who his role model is! Hrithik Roshan has the most significant answer to the same question which keeps him growing and evolving in life.

Also Read : Hrithik Roshan To Step Into Karthi's Shoes For Hindi Remake Of Kaithi?

With each passing year, we see Hrithik setting new records for himself and after reading what he has to say, we know the reason for his success, growth and for the unfathomable love that he receives!