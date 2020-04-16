Hrithik Roshan And Rohit Shetty Help Out Families Of Paparazzi During Lockdown

From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebrities have taken the onus of supporting daily wage workers of the Hindi film industry during the Coronavirus lockdown. Many others like them too have been contributing to relief funds to fight the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have taken into consideration the lives of paparazzi, who may not be directly connected to the film industry, but are in some ways dependent on it to earn their livelihood.

Thanking Rohit Shetty for his contributions, a popular paparazzi page on Instagram, Viral Bhayani wrote, "Our hertfelt gratitiude to #RohtiShetty for supporting the families of paparazzi photographers by directly sending out payments to their bank accounts."

Another paparazzi, Yogen Shah wrote on his Instagram account, "In addition to his general goodness, in such never before difficult times he is helping paparazzi photographers by depositing payments in to their bank accounts. We will always remember and value your kindness and support."

Viral Bhayani had expressed his gratitude to Hrithik sometime back, when he had come forward to help out. "I have a huge team on the ground which works tirelessly to capture the celebrities. But now with this crisis, my only source income has stopped and it has become extremely difficult to keep my family as well as 15 plus families who were all supported on the income I generated through the subscription of my pictures and the paid posts of my Instagram. In such dire straits actor, Hrithik Roshan on his own came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower-middle-class families," he wrote.

The paparazzi have also been hard hit by the lockdown because of the cancellation of all events in the industry, and the strict restrictions on movement.

