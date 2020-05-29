Hrithik Roshan's Encouraging Words For Cousin Pashmina Roshan: Films Or Not, You Are A Star!

Hrithik Roshan Is All Praise For Pashmina

Hrithik began his post by writing, "So proud of you Pashmina. You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family."

Did Hrithik Roshan Just Confirm About Pashmina Making Her Bollywood Debut?

He further wrote, "We are lucky to have you and I'm sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It's not because you are the funniest person I know , or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking, but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are ! Films or not , you are a STAR!"

Hrithik Plays Mentor To Pashmina

Earlier, a report in Mumbai Mirror stated that Hrithik has been mentoring Pashmina for her acting debut. The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Hrithik's really excited and has been personally guiding and mentoring Pashmina."

Speaking about her preparation to enter showbiz, the source elaborated, "Pashmina has a strong theatre background and has done a six-month course from Barry John's acting school in Mumbai. She has also trained with theatre-actor Abhishek Pandey, actress-director and recipient of the Sahitya Natak Akademi Award, Nadira Babbar, and American playwright Jeff Goldberg."

Pashmina's Bollywood Dreams

There were reports that Pashmina is in talks with top banners, and might make her debut in 2020. It was also speculated that she will be introduced by an established production house and it won't be her filmmaker-uncle Rakesh Roshan.