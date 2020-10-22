Hrithik Roshan's Mother Confirms She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19; Says 'I Have No Symptoms'

Pinkie Roshan Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19

Pinkie Roshan was quoted as saying by Times of India, " Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days."

Pinkie Roshan To Undergo COVID-19 Test Tomorrow

She further added, "I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let's hope it will be negative." She revealed that her mother, daughter Sunaina and granddaughter Sunarika were with her and are taking all the necessary precautions.

Rakesh Roshan On His Wife Testing Positive For COVID-19

"Well, the count that Pinky had is minimal. Yes, she will undergo another test tomorrow," the filmmaker told Times of India.