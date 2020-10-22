Hrithik Roshan's Mother Confirms She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19; Says 'I Have No Symptoms'
Actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has confirmed to a leading daily that she has been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus. She also revealed that she is asymptomatic and will undergo a COVID-19 test tomorrow (October 23, 2020). Pinkie and her filmmaker husband Rakesh Roshan are currently at their farmhouse in Khandala.
Pinkie Roshan Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19
Pinkie Roshan was quoted as saying by Times of India, " Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days."
Pinkie Roshan To Undergo COVID-19 Test Tomorrow
She further added, "I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let's hope it will be negative." She revealed that her mother, daughter Sunaina and granddaughter Sunarika were with her and are taking all the necessary precautions.
Rakesh Roshan On His Wife Testing Positive For COVID-19
"Well, the count that Pinky had is minimal. Yes, she will undergo another test tomorrow," the filmmaker told Times of India.
While Rakesh and Pinkie are currently stationed at their Khandala farmhouse, their actor-son Hrithik Roshan has shifted to his beach flat, close to his parents home in Juhu. The actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan too, has moved back to her Versova flat with their kids, Hrehaan and Hredhaan.
