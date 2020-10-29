Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Recovers From COVID-19; Rakesh Roshan Confirms She Is Fine Now

Rakesh Roshan Confirms His Wife Is Fine Now

Rakesh Roshan was quoted as saying by Times of India, "She is fine now, all negative by God's Grace 🙏."

Pinkie Had Earlier Revealed That She Had The Virus In Her For 15 Days

While speaking with a daily, Pinkie had said, "Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days." She had further said that her mother, daughter Sunaina and granddaughter Sunarika, who were with her, are taking all the necessary precautions.

The Roshans Had Scattered After Pinkie's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Rakesh and Pinkie were at their Khandala farmhouse when she tested positive for COVID-19. Their actor-son Hrithik had moved into his beachside apartment. Meanwhile, Hrithik's ex wife, Sussanne Khan, who was staying with their two kids at their family home in Juhu during lockdown, had shifted back to her Versova apartment.