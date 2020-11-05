Hrithik Roshan: I Want To Be Able To Tell Stories And Be A Part Of Interesting Concepts

After Abhishek Bachchan, we learnt that actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut, and we wonder if there will be more popular actors, who would choose digital platform to entertain their fans. In a recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Hrithik Roshan was asked if he's considering to make digital debut, he said, "I want to be able to tell stories and be a part of interesting concepts. For me, the quality matters over quantity, frequency or mode of projection."

Speaking about his fan base, the War actor said, "My well wishers and my audience are the rewards and awards to my work. They are like my extended family who always love unconditionally. The fact that there is a positive force looking out for me, is assuring, humbling and makes me feel immensely grateful. I am what I am because of them. I do what I do for them. They make me."

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand's War alongside Tiger Shroff. When asked about his upcoming projects, Hrithik refrained from giving any hint and just said, "My producers will announce the upcoming projects at the right time." However, Hrithik confirmed that his fans will get to see Krrish soon. Was Hrithik hinting at the fourth instalment in the superhero franchise? We think so!

In the same interview, Hrithik also spoke about spending quality time with his sons during lockdown, and said that the pause in everyday hustle allowed him to form a new normal and understand his motivations. Hrithik also said that now, he has a better mental framework of what is important and what's not.

"I also opened myself to explore content from across the globe, brainstormed project ideas, read a number of scripts and even worked on some writing. I also dabbled a little in playing the piano, reading and working out with my boys, and tried to lead a healthier life overall. It has been a creatively satisfying time," added Hrithik.

