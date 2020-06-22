Hrithik Roshan Shares How His Son Hridaan Taught Him The True Meaning Of Multitasking

On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable video of his son Hridaan from one of their holiday trips. The actor referred to the video as when he truly understood the meaning of multitasking.

In the video, Hrithik can be seen walking with a drowsy Hridaan at 3 am at the Colombo airport. Hridaan can be seen walking while half asleep holding Hrithik's hand and through the airport. His eyes remain closed throughout and yawns several times as they make it through the airport. The text in the video reads, 'Hridaan is tired but he doesn't mind it a bit because he can walk and sleep both at the same time!'

At the start of the video, Hrithik says, "Sleepwalking... Eyes are shut but the body is balancing on its own." At the end of the video, we also get a glimpse of what Hrehaan was up to. The elder brother was already sleeping peacefully on one of the chairs. Hridaan quickly walks throw security and heads next to his brother and immediately falls asleep. The caption read, "Throwback to the day I learnt the true meaning of multitasking. #justanotherdayinadadslife #walkandsleep. (Poor guys, my rule was no matter what, I wasn't going to pick them up. We all had to walk it on our own.) #Fatheronthejob #24/7 #selfreliance #independent #teachtolearn #brave #strong #resilience #keeplearning #staycurious."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jun 20, 2020 at 9:11pm PDT

Several Bollywood celebrities left a comment on the adorable video. WAR co-star Tiger Shroff wrote, "Hahaha so sweet!", while Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Too cute". Katrina Kaif also dropped a heart emoji, and Kiara Advani commented, "Adorableee."

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Super 30, followed by Tiger Shroff-starrer WAR. Both films went on to become box office blockbusters. The actor is currently working on the superhero project Krrish 4.

