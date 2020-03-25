Hrithik Roshan Shares Important Advice To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

From Akshay Kumar to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood celebrities have become resourceful amidst the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and have been giving useful advice to fans to prevent contraction of the virus. The latest to join these efforts was Hrithik Roshan, who shared a few simple tips that everyone can follow, to prevent its spread.

In the video that he shared on Twitter, Hrithik says, "Friends, today we all are going through a difficult path. Coronavirus is a truth that is spreading all over. And now we can't turn our faces away from this illness, from this truth. We have to face it. And to face it, there are a few steps which we must take to stop this epidemic. The first step is to keep our hands and ourselves clean. Wash our hands with soap every hour. This is a very simple way to stop this epidemic. Please do this."

He continues, "The second step is social distancing. Keep a distance of at least six feet from one another. This is not the time for us to get together with friends or family. Not the time to go to parties. Please listen to me. If you want to stay connected with others, you can use phone calls or video calls. It is a very crucial time, friends. If this time is let out of our hands, then we don't know what may happen. So, please, listen carefully to what I am saying and let's be a little responsible now. Let's fight this virus. We are all one in this. Let's take care of one another."

Help stop the spread. There are simple steps to be followed . ये हम सबकी ज़िम्मेदारी है। #COVIDー19 #StayHomeIndia pic.twitter.com/v0jZth8xF1 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 24, 2020

India is at a critical juncture with regard to the spread of coronavirus and it is important that everyone does their bit to prevent it from becoming a serious crisis.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher On Coronavirus Crisis: One Small Virus Has Shown Human Beings Their Place

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Says He's Never Been Scared While Doing Stunts But Is Scared Because Of COVID-19