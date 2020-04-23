    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hrithik Roshan Sings Happy Anniversary To Parents; Ex-wife Sussanne Khan And Kids Join

      By
      |

      Hrithik Roshan has been keeping the spirits high amidst lockdown. On Thursday, April 23, 2020, the actor took to his Instagram handle to wish his parents a Happy Anniversary. Hrithik shared throwback videos from when they vacationed at Switzerland, glimpses of a video chat with the entire family, and also a video of his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and him singing 'Happy Anniversary'.

      Hrithik Wishes Parents On Anniversary; Sussanne & Kids Join

      Hrithik is committed to celebrating life even in the midst of a crisis, and this showed in his post wishing his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan a 'Happy Anniversary'. He shared a video where he can be seen playing the piano with kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his ex-wife Sussanne singing to the tune.

      He captioned the post, "The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors !..Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020 #familyspirit #bethereforeachother #naturalhairnotwigs #49years @rakesh_roshan9 @pinkieroshan," (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors !. . Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020 #familyspirit #bethereforeachother #naturalhairnotwigs #49years @rakesh_roshan9 @pinkieroshan

      A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Apr 23, 2020 at 3:48am PDT

      For those unaware, Sussanne has temporarily moved in with Hrithik to be able to spend time with their kids amidst the lockdown. Hrithik was grateful for Sussanne's decision, saying that it was gracious of her to do so. He shared a picture of Sussanne in the living room of his house and thanked her for being supportive and understanding in their journey of co-parenting.

      Hrithik has also been doing his part to support the fight against Novel Coronavirus. He has been spreading awareness using the platform of social media, and also been contributing to aid healthcare workers, daily wage workers, families of low income paparazzi, and so on.

      ALSO READ: Rakesh Roshan Hails Sussanne Khan's Decision To Move In With Ex Hrithik Roshan During Lockdown

      ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Says Coronavirus Should Be Scared Of Dad Rakesh Roshan; Posts Latter's Workout Video

      Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 18:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X