Hrithik Roshan Sings Happy Anniversary To Parents; Ex-wife Sussanne Khan And Kids Join

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping the spirits high amidst lockdown. On Thursday, April 23, 2020, the actor took to his Instagram handle to wish his parents a Happy Anniversary. Hrithik shared throwback videos from when they vacationed at Switzerland, glimpses of a video chat with the entire family, and also a video of his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and him singing 'Happy Anniversary'.

Hrithik is committed to celebrating life even in the midst of a crisis, and this showed in his post wishing his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan a 'Happy Anniversary'. He shared a video where he can be seen playing the piano with kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his ex-wife Sussanne singing to the tune.

He captioned the post, "The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors !..Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020 #familyspirit #bethereforeachother #naturalhairnotwigs #49years @rakesh_roshan9 @pinkieroshan," (sic).

For those unaware, Sussanne has temporarily moved in with Hrithik to be able to spend time with their kids amidst the lockdown. Hrithik was grateful for Sussanne's decision, saying that it was gracious of her to do so. He shared a picture of Sussanne in the living room of his house and thanked her for being supportive and understanding in their journey of co-parenting.

Hrithik has also been doing his part to support the fight against Novel Coronavirus. He has been spreading awareness using the platform of social media, and also been contributing to aid healthcare workers, daily wage workers, families of low income paparazzi, and so on.

