PHOTO: Hrithik Roshan Sports Towel As Lungi; Credits Ranveer Singh As Inspiration For His Look

It looks like Ranveer Singh doesn't just have an infectious energy, but his offbeat fashion sense is also something that is inspirational for his fellow artists. After his wife Deepika Padukone, the latest to be bitten by Ranveer's fashion bug is Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan. In his latest Instagram post, Hrithik can be seen wearing a towel fashioned as a lungi, and has credited Ranveer as his inspiration!

Hrithik went the 'Ranveer way' and sported a white towel with a casual red tee in public. He accessorized his look with a snazzy pair of sunglasses, a black hat and a black sling-bag. Sharing his look, Hrithik wrote on Instagram, "Pic courtesy : @iam_sentinel Fashion inspiration courtesy : I guess @ranveersingh," (sic).

Ranveer is known for his outlandish taste in fashion and his 'I'll wear whatever I feel like' attitude, which lends him charm and confidence to carry off his outfits.

In terms of work, Hrithik has enjoyed a successful year in 2019, with two of his films, War and Super 30 becoming massive hits at the box office. Next, he will be seen in the fourth installment of his super-hero film franchise, Krrish 4.

Ranveer, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of one of the most anticipated films of the year, '83. The film is based on India's first World Cup win in 1983, under the captainship of Kapil Dev. Ranveer will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika Padukone, will be playing Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev. '83 is directed by Kabir Khan and is scheduled for release on April 10.

