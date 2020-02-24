Hrithik Roshan Stands Up For A Student Who Was Bullied By His Teacher For Having A Stutter!

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most successful actors today. But the handsome hunk has had his own battles to fight during his growing years. The superstar had a stammering problem and not many know that he underwent speech therapy sessions, so that he could speak fluently. In his interview with Quint in 2016, Hrithik had opened up about about how his school and college days were "hell" for him because of his speech impediment.

So, recently when a fan tweeted to him saying that her cousin was facing the similar issue at his college and how he had lost his confidence after being humiliated by his teacher for stammering during a presentation, the War star stood up for the boy and slammed the teacher for the shameful act.

In a series of tweets, a Twitter user by the name Marium Zufiqar opened up about her cousin's ordeal.

He now refuses to go back to his university and face anyone in the classroom or study, his confidence is shattered. All i wanna say is that how the hell can someone on such post stoop so low and break a teenager's confidence? The HOD is of NUML uni BBA dept. — Marium Zulfiqar (@MariumAwazar_) February 22, 2020

A teacher can make or break a student's confident. How can someone be so fucking insensitive?????? — Marium Zulfiqar (@MariumAwazar_) February 22, 2020

An angry Hrithik called out the professor for humiliating the student and wrote, "Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it's NOT his fault and it's NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys."

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Hrithik's gesture left the fans impressed and one of them commented on his tweet, "You know the struggles that cone with stammering and you've beautifully overcome it despite all odds to become one of the actors with the BEST dialogue delivery in Bollywood. Bravo and more power to you, hero!" Another netizen wrote, "You're such a motivation HR. I'm happy to see you showing concern for a Pakistani girl's cousin. After all, nothing's bigger than humanity and gotta respect you for that." "Thanks for the support. I am sure that guy would have a great boost after knowing that u supported him. All people like us meed is someone who can believe in them rather than mocking them or insulting them. Being a victim of stammering I can only thank u for encouraging this kid," read another comment.

In the past, Hrithik has been quite vocal about his struggle with stammering. The actor had said in one of his interviews, "Back then I used to think of myself as weak. Not capable. Not equal, not normal. School and college was hell. And children as sweet as they are, can be quite mean unintentionally. Not having enough information or education was the problem. Not the stutter itself. Awareness is what we need. Today I look back and label all those moments as moments of strength and power. It ignited a passion in me that made me invincible. Now I believe I can do anything in life."

