      Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Celebrate Son Hrehaan's Birthday; Family Joins Them Over Video Call

      Amid the novel Coronavirus lockdown, Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan celebrated their teenage son Hrehaan's birthday; all thanks to technology. Since the rest of the Roshan family couldn't be present in person owing to the nationwide lockdown, they wished the birthday boy via a video call.

      Hrehaan turned 14 on Saturday. Later, Hrithik posted a video from his birthday celebrations, in which his parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan, sisters Sunaina and Pashmina, niece Suranika and other relatives can be seen wishing Hrehaan via video call. The Roshans went all cheers as Hrehaan cut his birthday cake alongside his parents and brother Hredaan.

      The War actor captioned his post as, "28th March 2020 Hrehaan's was a Happy Birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology. .God bless our children .There will be better days . .

      Love to all. ." (sic)

      .. 28th March 2020 Hrehaan’s was a Happy Birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology. . God bless our children . There will be better days . . Love to all. . #keepgrowing #keeplearning #funtakeswork #stayhome #staypositive #happybirthday #hrehaanturnsfourteen #careforothers❤️ #givetimetotheelders . . And thank you @suranikashealthykitchen for the amazing cake 🎂

      On the other hand, Sussanne posted a video collage on her Instagram page to wish her son. She borrowed a line from the Coldplay track 'God Put a Smile Upon Your Face' and posted, "To my Son.. Where do we go, nobody knows. But I have to say, you are on your way. To the best 'there' that there is. Happy 14th birthday my ray of 'Sonshine.' Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core." (sic)

      To my Son..🌟where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is... 🌎♥️✨✨✨Happy 14th birthday my Ray of ‘Sonshine’. ♥️Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core. ✨✨✨✨✨#28thmarch2020 #14yearsold #thehistorictime #rayoflight #godsbestgift #soluckytobeurmama #planetlockdown #wecelebrateyounomatterwhat♥️♥️♥️😇🌍

      Meanwhile, Hrithik recently announced that his ex-wife Sussanne has temporarily moved in with him to co-parents their kids, Hrehaan and Hredaan, amid the nationwide lockdown.

      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16:09 [IST]
