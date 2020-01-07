Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Holiday With Kids Like A 'Modern Family'; Check Pictures

Despite parting ways, Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan continue to share good equation and are often spotted going for family vacation with their kids. Recently, Sussanne and the Roshans welcomed New Year 2020 together in France.

Later, Sussanne took to her Instagram page to share a bunch of pictures from their French vacation and captioned them as "The 'Modern' Family. 2 boys, A Mom and A Dad Cousins and brothers Sisters Grandparents Grand uncle n aunt And 2 friends... new bonds and a heartfull of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering 2020 here we come.. Processing our best while carving the slopes."

Have a look at the pictures here.

Selfie Alert The Super 30 actor squeezes into a selfie with his son and it's such a cute father-son moment. Sunshine Tales Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan looks strikingly beautiful in this snap. It's All About Loving Your Family Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan enjoy a meal with Hrithik's cousins Pashmina and Ehsaan. Cheers To A New Year Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinky Roshan share a happy moment. Happy Faces Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan too, chilled out with his family. Happy Girls Are The Prettiest Sussanne Khan is all smiles as she strikes a pose with he Roshan ladies- Pinky and Sunaina.

Speaking about his equation with his ex-wife Sussanne, Hrithik earlier said in an interview with DNA, "Even now, some people ask me why I am so good to my ex, and I explain to them that as a father, I am bringing up two men, and they need to know that their mother is loved and respected. It's sad that my equation with Sussanne is looked upon as rare when it should be common practice to strive towards peace and happiness, especially for our children. They need to learn that two people can be separated but still stand united as a family."

