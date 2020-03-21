Hrithik Roshan Throws Light On Films He Would Do All Over Again

Majority of movies aim to impress audiences with just one or two actors leading the story. But every once in a while, a must-see movie comes out that’s stacked with a team of Bollywood's heavy-hitters. A movie with an ensemble cast usually explodes at the box office. Recently, on being asked which movie Hrithik Roshan would love to do all over again from his phenomenal career spread amongst varied genres, he replied saying that if the opportunity arises he would do Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, WAR and Dhoom 2.

Hrithik is one actor who has found success by being versatile in his craft. He has never shied away from portraying any character on screen. Whether it’s a challenging role physically or mentally, Hrithik has always delivered a remarkable performance. Even in a movie with an ensemble cast, Hrithik shines bright and leaves a mark on the viewers. Over his 2-decade long career, he has been a part of romantic, action, thriller, biopic, commercial and critically acclaimed movies, experimented a lot in his career and successfully so.

Given a chance to revisit his past movies, Hrithik feels that he can do movies that involved an ensemble cast all over again. Throwing some light on why he would pick these particular movies, Hrithik shares, "I think all the films that I have done which were either 2 hero films or ensemble films are experiences which I cherish the most - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, even War with Tiger, Dhoom 2. So, all the films, where there’s been an ensemble and lot of actors came together as friends to make a film will be the films I would do all over again."

Rightly said that ensembles who share space and time expertly weave a web of incredible performances into one tantalizing story for the audience, creating a chain of forever friendships. Besides being a bundle of talent, discipline and hard work, Hrithik has always been very high on his values friendships. This has led him to have some lifelong friendships within the industry and outside of it.

Hrithik owned 2019 with his hard-hitting performances in Super 30 and WAR. His performances are quite a spectacle to behold which makes him one of the best actors of his generation. While WAR became the highest opener of 2019, his remarkable portrayal of Anand Kumar in Super 30 earned him a Best Actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. He has always excelled at every character he has played and that makes it more exciting for audiences to know what he surprises them with.

