Hrithik Roshan To Play A Spy In Hollywood Action Thriller?

Hrithik Roshan To Join The Cast Of A Hollywood Action Thriller

In the past 20 years of his career, Hrithik has given many blockbusters to the Hindi film industry since his debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, till his latest release WAR. Talking about the change in content over the years, he told IANS, "The change actually is in the way we are detecting content now. It's becoming more real and people are connecting to it. The melodrama is gone and even the acting is very real. That change is making content seem more solid."

Hrithik On 2 Decades Long Career

"These films now are doing really well. So, what is going to happen is that people are not going to worry about what they make as long as the way they present it is real and impactful. So, I think it is a good change," he added.

Hrithik Was Last Seen In WAR

Hrithik's last film WAR also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Backed by Yash Raj Film, it broke quite a few opening day records at the Box Office like biggest opening in the history of Hindi cinema, the biggest opening for Hrithik, biggest opening for Tiger. It also saw the biggest opening on a holiday and WAR turned out to be YRF's all-time opener.