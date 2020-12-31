Hrithik Roshan To Play Superhero And Supervillain, Jaadu & Rohit Will Return In Krrish 4?

Krrish 4 Will Also Bring Back The Alien Jaadu

Earlier a report revealed that the makers are planning on bringing back Jaadu from space and Rohit from the dead in the new sequel.

Talking about the budget a source had revealed to the portal that the VFX for the film will be heavy-duty and since the film is a home production the makers are planning on going all out. "The makers are planning on re-introducing Jaadu, who comes back from outer space. So essentially, a film of such a scale will have an even bigger budget."

Krrish 4 May Introduce A Female Superhero

As for Hrithik Roshan's female lead reports have claimed the fourth instalment will introduce a female superhero. Names like Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Urvashi Rautela have been mentioned in reports.

A source close to the film had said, "Rakesh Roshan is in talks with Kiara Advani to come on board for Krrish 4. Currently, her role will be that of one of Hrithik Roshan's character's love interest. But it remains to be seen whether she will also step into the shoes of the female superhero character in the film."

Rakesh Roshan On Krrish 4

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik have refrained from revealing any details about 2021's anticipated story. However, a Yahoo report quoted Rakesh Roshan saying, "We are still working on the script. Nothing has been finalised as yet."