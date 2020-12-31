Hrithik Roshan To Play Superhero And Supervillain, Jaadu & Rohit Will Return In Krrish 4?
Hrithik Roshan impressed fans and critics with his performance in Super 30 2019 and broke all box office records with his second release in the same year titled WAR. Now fans are waiting to find out what the action star will bring to the big screen with his next venture, Krrish 4. The superhero sequel which has been in making for a few years will be directed by Rakesh Roshan. New reports reveal it will star Hrithik in a triple role.
A new report about Krrish 4 has revealed that Hrithik will be seen as the superhero and the supervillain. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, "Hrithik will not only play the main hero but also the main villain in Krrish 4. The story has been conceptualised in such a way that both the superhero and the supervillain's role has been modelled on the superstar. It's Hrithik vs Hrithik in the finale."
Krrish 4 Will Also Bring Back The Alien Jaadu
Earlier a report revealed that the makers are planning on bringing back Jaadu from space and Rohit from the dead in the new sequel.
Talking about the budget a source had revealed to the portal that the VFX for the film will be heavy-duty and since the film is a home production the makers are planning on going all out. "The makers are planning on re-introducing Jaadu, who comes back from outer space. So essentially, a film of such a scale will have an even bigger budget."
Krrish 4 May Introduce A Female Superhero
As for Hrithik Roshan's female lead reports have claimed the fourth instalment will introduce a female superhero. Names like Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Urvashi Rautela have been mentioned in reports.
A source close to the film had said, "Rakesh Roshan is in talks with Kiara Advani to come on board for Krrish 4. Currently, her role will be that of one of Hrithik Roshan's character's love interest. But it remains to be seen whether she will also step into the shoes of the female superhero character in the film."
Rakesh Roshan On Krrish 4
Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik have refrained from revealing any details about 2021's anticipated story. However, a Yahoo report quoted Rakesh Roshan saying, "We are still working on the script. Nothing has been finalised as yet."
