Hrithik Roshan To His Young Fans: 'Make Adults Understand There Is No Bravery In Stepping Out'

At the time when global Coronavirus pandemic and its effects continue to reverberate around the world, Hrithik Roshan is putting on his Hero cape and being a real life hero in times of crisis.

Being a responsible citizen and a positive influencer on people, the Bollywood star is using his social media to inspire people to overcome this situation, motivate them to indulge in indoor activities and consistently finding ways to help people.

In the midst of this stressing situation, the War actor found an interesting way of taking help from all his young fans through this sweet video. He took to his Instagram page to post the video and captioned it as, "इन बड़ों को जगाना है। A message from me to all my young friends out there. You can be the hope and the heroes in this fight. #indiavscorona #stayhomesavelives" (sic)

In the video, Hrithik is seen asking his young fans to be accountable and be the torch bearers of the initiative to educate elders and make them understand that right now is the time to stay at home and fight against the disease. This heartwarming gesture of the superstar has surely inspired all his young fans and we hope that everyone adheres to it.

Following this lockdown situation, Hrithik has been in full support to the government and extending help to them in every way he can. He had earlier posted a video where he requested people to stay home and be safe. We know that the actor enjoys super fandom among youngsters and we hope that it conveys the message to them.

