Hrithik Roshan Under Self-Quarantine Has His Dog Zane For Company; Their Photo Is All Things Cute

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars are keeping themselves busy by chilling with their family, doing daily household chores and working out at home. Hrithik Roshan, who is in self-isolation, has his dog Zane to give him some company.

The superstar recently shared a picture where he is seen working out in his private gym at home. But guess what, it's his dog Zane who steals the show in the snap. The War actor captioned the click as, "Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy. #stayhome and #loveyourdog #resilience #followtherules #coexist #coronavirus."

Meanwhile, the netizens had some hilarious reactions to the picture. "Krish shaheb Antidote banwado yaar is virus ka," read a comment. Another Instagram user wrote, "Rohit yrr bacha le duniya ko," (sic) referring to his character name from his sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya.

Hrithik recently lent a helping hand to the Government of Maharashtra by contributing Rs. 20 lakhs for Coronavirus aid.

On Wednesday, the superstar tweeted, "In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers." (sic)

Hrithik is one of the Bollywood celebrities who has been actively spreading awareness about the Coronavirus through his videos on social media. Recently, the actor along with his 'neighbour' Akshay Kumar was seen clapping and clanging plates on the day of Janta Curfew to express their gratitude to people who are toiling day and night to combat this deadly virus.

Speaking about work, the actor had a successful 2019 where he delivered two back-to-back blockbusters in the form of Vikas Bahl's Super 30 and Siddharth Anand's War. While speculations about his next project continues to hit the headlines, the actor hasn't officially announced anything yet.

