Hrithik Roshan Visits Theatre To Watch Wonder Woman 1984 With Sussanne Khan, Hrehaan & Hridaan

Hrithik Roshan had made another visit to the theatres, this time to watch Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984, with wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself in the cinema hall enjoying the film while following the Covid-19 safety protocols.

In the picture, Hrithik can be seen sporting a mask, brown high neck T-shirt, a dark brown jacket and black pants. He is sitting next to his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan with one vacant seat between them. Sussanne can be seen sitting at the far end of the picture.

Hrithik in the caption talked about the safe movie-watching experience, and wrote, "Home is where the heart is, My wonderland ." "#CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies n Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience."

"This was sooo much fun ! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen ! The sound , the projection , the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING ! well done to the INOX team !" he added.

He also shared another post after watching the film and revealed that he had a childhood crush on Wonder Woman. Take a look at the post,

This is not the first time Hrithik went to the theatre since the cinema halls have reponed post the lockdown. The actor also watched Christopher Nolan's Tenet on the big screen and praised actress Dimple Kapadia performance in the Hollywood film.

Hrithik on his Instagram story had said, "Hers is unmistakably one of the best performances by an Indian actor in an international film. Just brilliant!!!! The charm, the power, the poise, the seductive eyes, Dimple aunty you are something else! Go see Tenet for HER."

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand's action film WAR along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will next be seen in Krrish 4, helmed by his father, Rakesh Roshan.

