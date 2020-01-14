Hrithik Roshan Wants To Know The Name Of This Dancer, Says He Is The Smoothest Airwalker He Has Seen

When asked who is the best dancer in Bollywood, 'Hrithik Roshan,' is the name that pops in most people's minds. So, it would be fair to say that receiving a compliment from Hrithik for one's dance skills is the ultimate compliment.

This is what happened to a young boy named Yuvraj Singh, who Hrithik Roshan said is the smoothest airwalker he has ever seen. Sharing the video compilation of Yuvraj's incredible dance moves, Hrithik wanted to find out more about him.

Hrithik shared the dance compilation video of Yuvraj and tweeted, "Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ?" (sic). Yuvraj can be seen dancing to popular Bollywood songs like Mukkala Mukkabala and Tumse Mil Ke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal and others. The last part of the video shows the humble way in which he records his videos for TikTok.

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

Not only Hrithik, but other Bollywood celebrities were also in awe of the young boy's dance moves. Amitabh Bachchan was wowed by the performance. He tweeted -

Suniel Shetty tweeted, "How gooood is this boy," (sic) with clapping and thumbs up emojis.

How gooood is this boy 👏👏👍. https://t.co/Fiywc3kRCl — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 13, 2020

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tagged choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and wrote, "Dekha kya?" to which Remo replied, "Bhaia next film." (sic).

Raveena Tandon tagged Remo D'Souza and Farah Khan in her tweet, as she wrote, "Fantastic! Love all of it , especially the "tip tip remix" .. talent waiting to be discovered.." (sic).

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, "Watch him!! He is OUTSTANDING!!" (sic).

Watch him!! He is OUTSTANDING!! 👇👍😍 https://t.co/jnHkx2uwUr — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 13, 2020

Yuvraj Singh's videos on TikTok have garnered a total of 11 million views, and the video compilation shared on Twitter by a fan has been viewed 9.3 lakh times.

