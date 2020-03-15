    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hrithik Roshan Wins Another Award For His Performance In Super 30!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      After winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently, Hrithik Roshan won yet another award for his performance in Super 30 at a recent award show.

      Hrithik Roshan who can always mould himself in every character given this time had a challenge in front to prove himself in Super 30. When the audiences understood that Hrithik would be playing the character of Anand Kumar, it kept the audience wondering as there were no similarities between the character of Anand Kumar and Hrithik.

      The actor giving his best proved everyone wrong when movie finally hit the screens. The audiences had applauds for giving such a performance on-screen and acing the character flawlessly.

      Hrithik Roshan Wins Another Award For His Performance In Super 30

      The movie reiterates on how phenomenal performer Hrithik was in the film. The actor from the beginning showed his versatility as an actor where the actor played double roles in Kaho Naa Pyaar hai, after which the actor played the character of an Emperor in Jodhaa Akbar, stirring things up Hrithik aced the character of a blind man in Kaabil, followed by the character of Ethan Mascarenhas who is a quadriplegic and the latest one being Khalid in WAR.

      The actor left no stone unturned treated his fans with two distinct characters in WAR and Super 30 in a span of just two months.

      It was obvious that after giving such phenomenal on-screen performances one after the other and always treating the fans with something new and unique, Hrithik truly deserves every bit of the award.

      Read more about: hrithik roshan super 30
      Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 21:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X