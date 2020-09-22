Huma Qureshi On Her Name Being Dragged In #MeToo Case Against Anurag Kashyap: I Feel Really Angry

Huma Qureshi Says Anurag Kashyap Never Misbehaved With Her

The actress mentioned in her statement, "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge, he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary."

Huma Qureshi Reveals Why She Was Silent On This Matter Till Now

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actress continued, "I chose not to comment till now because I don't believe in social media fights and media trials. I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself, but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please refrain from this narrative."

Huma Qureshi Says It's The Joint Responsibility Of Men And Women To Protect The Sancity Of #MeToo Movement

"It's the joint responsibility of men and women both to carefully protect the sancity of #MeToo. This is my finally response. Please do not approach me to make any more statements on this matter," Huma concluded her post.