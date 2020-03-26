Huma Qureshi Shares 21 New Things To Do During Nationwide Lockdown

PM Narendra Modi earlier this week announced a 21-day complete lockdown nationwide starting Tuesday. While Bollywood celebrities have shown their support and are urging their fans to stay indoor at all costs. Huma Qureshi has taken a new approach, the actress has challenged her fans to take the 21 days challenge with her during the 21-day quarantine period.

In an Instagram post, Huma asked her fans to abide by the law and also shared the importance of quarantine at a time like this. She added that during these 21 days, she plans to reset her life in unique ways. "Guys, This 21-day quarantine is important!! We have to do this!! That's the only way we can win this !! Having said that it's going to be very challenging."

"Last night , As I lay in bed I decided not to waste my time sitting around in PJs and being a slob ... So I made my list of 21 things I am going to do for the next 21 days. They say the only solution to all our human problems is individual inner transformation. I am going to take the next 21 days as a reset button for not just our country and Mother Nature but also for me." she added.

Huma has challenged herself to do new things for the entire quarantine period, from meditation, cooking, working out, reading, to playing games online. She has suggested what 21 things can be done to keep your loved ones indoor, where it is safe.

In the post, she also wished the best for people who are in need and health providers who have been in service since the pandemic started.

The actress will also be keeping track of her challenge on social media, as she posted her Day 1 picture. Huma looks fresh and relaxed in the picture as she burns some camphor. The caption read, "Day 1 done... it was not that bad to be honest .. Did most of the things I had scheduled so Yaay !! (If you schedule something you will end up doing it )"

