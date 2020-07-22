Hungama 2 Director Priyadarshan Eager To Wrap Up Shooting; Concerned About Continuity

Earlier this year, filmmaker Priyadarshan announced the awaited sequel to hit comedy-drama Hungama. According to reports, most of the shooting for Hungama 2 has been completed before the film was put on hold due to the lockdown around the current in COVID-19 pandemic. The director recently opened up about the film and said he wishes to wrap up by September end.

Priyadarshan during an interview, revealed that the film stars four child artists who are aged between 8 to 11. He went on to say that the kids have grown steadily in height in the past four months of lockdown. Since the child actors play an important part in the script, it is necessary to maintain continuity and wants to wrap up the shoot as soon as possible.

"While the physical changes that have happened in the past four months will not make a huge difference on screen, it will be difficult (to retain continuity) if we have to wait for some more months. Fortunately, only a song has to be shot with them," Priyadarshan told Mid-day. He added that they are yet to shoot for a song which will be on location in Kullu Manali with the whole cast for a 15-day schedule. Priyadarshan also shared that the film may go on floors by September 15.

The Hera Pheri director is making a comeback in Bollywood after seven years with Hungama 2. The film also marks Shilpa Shetty's return on screen. She will be seen alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi, Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.

