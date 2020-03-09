Hungama 2 New Poster: Meezaan, Pranitha, Paresh Rawal & Shilpa Shetty's Film Looks Too Much Fun!

Priyadarshan's 2003 film Hungama, starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani and Paresh Rawal, tickled the funny bone of the audience and continues to be one of the most loved comic capers of all times. Now, after 17 years, the makers are planning a sequel to this comedy film titled as Hungama 2.

The new film stars Meezaan Jaffery, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Pranitha Subhash. Today, on the ocassion of Meezaan's birthday, the makers unveiled a brand new poster of the film, which gives us a glimpse of fresh chemistry between the actors with a dose of comedy and entertainment.

Producer Ratan Jain said in his official statement, "Our new poster was meant to highlight the theme of unlimited confusion that the film is premised on. What better day to share the new poster with our fans than Meezaan's birthday. I am extremely happy and proud of Meezan's dedication on the film and the infectious energy he brings on the sets is inescapable."

Meezaan Jaffery made his debut in Bollywood last year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production, Malaal. The film was marked the acting debut of Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal. Malaal was a box-office dud.

Coming back to Hungama 2, it also stars Johnny Lever, Tiku Talsania, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana.

Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures and directed by Priyadarshan, the comedy multi- starrer is slated to release this year.

Hungama 2 First Poster: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan & Pranitha Promise A Funny Ride

CONFIRMED! Shilpa Shetty To Play A Glamorous Role In 'Hungama 2'