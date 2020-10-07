Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty Shares What The New Normal Looks Like During Film Shoots
Shilpa Shetty who has resumed work, took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a glimpse into the 'new normal' of film shoots. The actress shared a behind the scenes boomerang clip from the first day on an outdoor set of her upcoming film Hungama 2.
With new safety measures in place for all film productions, actors often have shared clips of the new process. Shilpa Shetty in her post can be seen wearing a black top and yellow pants. Seated in a chair, Shilpa is seen sanitising her hands while other staff members wearing blue PPE suits and masks, work on her hair and makeup.
Shilpa captioned the post as, "First day #hungama on set before we roll. Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first. The new normal has taken over and how?! ?ﾟﾤﾦ?￢ﾀﾍ♀️ #shootready #safetyfirst #outdoorshoots #teamgoals #manali #actormode #workmode #hungama2."
Hungama 2 Will Mark Shilpa's Return To The Big Screen
Hungama 2 is the sequel to the 2003 hit film Hungama and stars Paresh Rawal alongside Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. The entire crew and cast travelled to Manali on Sunday for the film's shoot. The film is set to be Shilpa's return to the big screen after turning a producer and businesswoman.
Shilpa Shetty Felt Anxious To Leave Family Behind
On Monday, Shilpa shared that she had mixed feelings about getting back to work after unexpected hiatus of over eight months. She also said that she was anxious about leaving her two babies and family behind. In the post she said, "After an unexpected hiatus of over eight months, I'm getting back to life as I've known it for over 27 years - shoots and outdoors. Honestly, I had mixed feelings... I was happy to be getting back to work, but I was also anxious about leaving my 2 babies and family behind. It just felt weird and I knew I needed to control not only my anxiety, but also have control on my thoughts. Just one way to solve it... Pranayam."
Hungama 2 Is Directed by Priyadarshan
Meanwhile, Hungama 2 backed by Ratan Jain, is director Priyadarshan. The filmmaker while talking about the sequel, had confirmed that it will follow a similar theme of confusion as the original film.
