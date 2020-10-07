Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty Shares What The New Normal Looks Like During Film Shoots

Hungama 2 Will Mark Shilpa's Return To The Big Screen

Hungama 2 is the sequel to the 2003 hit film Hungama and stars Paresh Rawal alongside Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. The entire crew and cast travelled to Manali on Sunday for the film's shoot. The film is set to be Shilpa's return to the big screen after turning a producer and businesswoman.

Shilpa Shetty Felt Anxious To Leave Family Behind

On Monday, Shilpa shared that she had mixed feelings about getting back to work after unexpected hiatus of over eight months. She also said that she was anxious about leaving her two babies and family behind. In the post she said, "After an unexpected hiatus of over eight months, I'm getting back to life as I've known it for over 27 years - shoots and outdoors. Honestly, I had mixed feelings... I was happy to be getting back to work, but I was also anxious about leaving my 2 babies and family behind. It just felt weird and I knew I needed to control not only my anxiety, but also have control on my thoughts. Just one way to solve it... Pranayam."

Hungama 2 Is Directed by Priyadarshan

Meanwhile, Hungama 2 backed by Ratan Jain, is director Priyadarshan. The filmmaker while talking about the sequel, had confirmed that it will follow a similar theme of confusion as the original film.