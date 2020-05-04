I For India Concert Highlights: Shah Rukh, Aamir, Hrithik Turn Singers, Big B Remembers Rishi Kapoor
Recently, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar initiated Bollywood's biggest fundraiser concert, called I For India, to raise funds for those affected by the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The virtual concert was live-streamed on Facebook on Sunday (May 3). It kick-started with the two filmmakers briefing the audience about the purpose of the concert and informing them that the money raised through the event will go to Give India's COVID-19 Response Fund, which aims to help the COVID-19 frontline workers.
Some of the celebrities who featured in the concert include Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Will Smith, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, amongst others.
We bring you some highlights from the evening.
Akshay Kumar
The Khiladi Kumar was the first celebrity to perform at the I For India concert. He recited a poem called 'Tumse Ho Nahi Paega', which spoke about achieving the impossible during the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged fans to help in whatever way they can to change the lives of those who have been affected by this pandemic.
Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao
The celebrity couple sang 'Aa Chalke Tujhe Main Leke Chalun' and 'Jeena Isika Naam Hai'. They also urged viewers to donate for the COVID-19 frontline workers.
Anil Kapoor
The Ram Lakhan actor emphasized on the importance of staying home and staying safe during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Tiger Shroff
Admitting that he is shy, the Baaghi actor wore sunglasses and sang 'Roop Tera Mastana' and 'Theher Ja'.
Sidharth Malhotra
The handsome hunk made an appearance with his pet dog and appealed to the viewers not to abandon pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Madhuri Dixit
The 'Dhak-dhak' girl sang rendition of Ed Sheeran's Perfect with son Arin playing the piano.
Varun Dhawan
The Coolie No 1 actor shook a leg with Shiamak Davar's troupe.
Amitabh Bachchan And Mira Nair
The superstar paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Rishi Kapoor in a special message. On the other hand, Mira Nair, who directed Irrfan Khan in The Namesake, shared fond memories of the late actor.
Hrithik Roshan And Alia Bhatt
The War actor sang Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan and even played the piano. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen sang Ikk Kudi in their bedroom.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan
The former beauty queen interviewed a doctor friend where they how the pandemic has affected the health workers. Her hubby Abhishek, on the other hand, discussed how the memes on the Novel Coronavirus are helping people to release some tension in times of crisis.
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas
Calling India his second home, Nick Jonas sang 'Jealous'from one of his solo albums. Soon, Priyanka joined him and hugged him.
Shah Rukh Khan
The concert ended with King Khan's performance. He sang a COVID-19 song called 'Sab Sahi Ho Jaega'. AbRam's cameo during SRK's act made the evening even more memorable.
International celebrities like actor Will Smith and rock legend Mick Jagger also, took part in the concert. Reportedly, the event has so far raised 37.5 million rupees (S$700,000) out of a target of 60 million rupees.
