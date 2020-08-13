    For Quick Alerts
      I Will Fight For Sushant Singh Rajput Till My Death, Says Actor's Ex-Assistant Ankit Acharya

      While #WeWantJusticeForSSR trends everywhere on social media, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-assistant vows to fight for him till his last breath. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The mystery around his sudden demise has not been solved yet, and the entire nation has joined hands to support Sushant's family in getting justice, and knowing the truth.

      Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered Using Pet Dog's Belt, Claims His Ex-Assistant

      Amid the ongoing investigation, Sushant's ex-assistant Ankit tells ZoomTV, "Kaatil jald se jald pakda jaaye and main toh lad hi raha hu. Bhale meri jaan chali jaaye, but main ladoonga unke (Sushant) liye." (The culprit should be held as soon as possible. Even though I lose my life, I will fight for Sushant.)

      He further said, "Main justice dilake rahunga unke family ke liye. Main justice dilake rahunga bhale hi meri jaan chali jaaye. Main CBI ko kehna chahta hu ki kaatil jald se jald pakda jaaye, unko jail ke andar daala jaaye ya toh phaasi di jayee. Main bas itna chahta hun ki investigation ho jaye aur jo Dipesh (the late actor's servant) bhaaga hua hai, usko pakda jaaye."

      (I will make sure that Sushant's family gets justice even though I end up losing my life. I want to tell the team of CBI that the culprit should be held at the earliest, and he/she should be jailed or hanged to death. I also want to say that a proper investigation should be done, and Sushant's househelp Dipesh should be held too.)

      Meanwhile, right from Sushant's family, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, B-town celebs like Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman to his fans, everyone wants the truth to be out.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 16:27 [IST]
      X