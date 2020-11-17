Ibrahim Ali Khan's Diwali Photoshoot Takes Internet By Storm; Fans Drop Cheesy Pick-Up Lines

Hi Handsome

Ibrahim shared a few pictures from his Diwali photoshoot on his Instagram page and expressed his struggle to come up with a perfect caption for them. He wrote, "Diwali toh khatam ho gayi, ab caption nahi mil raha hai 🤕 🤔 💭." One can't miss Ibrahim's striking resemblance to his father Saif Ali Khan from his younger days.

Fans Flood Ibrahim's Pictures With Cheesy Pick-Up Lines

A netizen wrote, "Let's turn diwali into holi. Kyuke mujhe tere rang mein rangna hai." "Were you born on Diwali because you are a patakha," read another comment. An Instagram user wrote, "Is your face from mc Donald's coz I am loving it." Another user wrote, "How dare you @iakpataudi..tumhe koi hak nai banta ki tu itna khoobsoorat lago..not fair." Some even dropped marriage proposals on Ibrahim's Instagram post.

Sara Ali Khan's Sweet Bhai Dooj Post For Ibrahim

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Sara shared a picture of her Diwali photoshoot with her brother Ibrahim and wrote, "Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj 🤗👫 Missing you my Iggy Potter 😘 Can't wait to bully you again and 🔜."

Meet The Good-Looking Siblings

While Ibrahim looks dapper in a resham kurta pyjama, Sara Ali Khan is a sight for sore eyes in a deep purple silk Gota anarkali, lavishly detailed with signature, all-over gota applique embroidery.

When Ibrahim Ali Khan Opened Up About His Equation With Sister Sara Ali Khan

Last year, in an interview with Hello! magazine, Ibrahim was quoted as saying, "The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect - we rarely fight and that's perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it's over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot."