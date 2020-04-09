    For Quick Alerts
      Ibrahim Ali Khan Has An Epic Reaction To Sara Ali Khan's 'Knock Knock' Joke

      Sara Ali Khan is keeping her fans busy during the lockdown with throwback videos and funny clips in the form of daily diaries. Yesterday, the actress shared a ROFL kind of video, in which Sara can be seen goofing around with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

      Ibrahim Ali Khan Has An Epic Reaction To Saras Joke

      Sara, in the video, can be seen using a "knock-knock" joke on her brother. Ibrahim asks her "who's there?" To which Sara replies "any". When Ibrahim asks "any who", Sara bursts into laughter while saying her pun-filled one-liner, "Anything you do, I do better than you."In response, Ibrahim has a ROFL reaction and while he laughs, the star kid ends up face-palming himself.

      Sharing the video, Sara reminded everyone that even if her fans can do anything, they should be at home. She wrote, "Throwback to when you could. But for now stay home, stay safe and don't go knocking." Take a look:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Apr 8, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

      A few days ago, Sara pledged her donation to PM CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. She shared her pledge on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Time to do a good deed. Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I request, I plead."Earlier also, Sara shared several dance videos, reminding fans that it is important to stay active and dance as it also helps lift your mood and heals body and mind.

      On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 and Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush. Both the films of the actress are highly anticipated, despite Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal's box office fail.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 15:53 [IST]
