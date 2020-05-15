    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ibrahim Ali Khan Is Missing His Lads, Sings ‘Young, Dumb And Broke' After Cancelling Graduation Trip

      By
      |

      Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is currently living with his sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amita Singh, during the lockdown, is missing his lads during the graduation season. The star kid recently debuted on TikTok and has been sharing videos.

      Ibrahim Ali Khan Feels ‘Young, Dumb and Broke

      In the latest post on TikTok, Ibrahim can be seen making fun of cancelling his graduation trip, which was completely paid for. He can be seen lip-syncing to the song, Young, Dumb and Broke, in the video. The message at the start of the clip reads, "When you and the lads think the grad trip could still happen and everything is payed for." He shared the video with the caption, "Just want to believe it's true... oh maybe I am a simp.... #fyp."

      The clip has received over 7 lakh views in just a day, take a look:

      @iakpataudi

      Just want to beleive it’s true 🥺 ... oh maybe I am a simp.... 🧐 ##fyp

      ♬ original sound - iakpataudi

      It has to be recalled that Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli also missed her graduation this year, due to the ongoing pandemic. However, Shweta threw her a DIY graduation at home, and shared the photos on Instagram. She captioned them as, "I threw on a Fordham (her college) sweatshirt over my PJ's! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer." She signed off the post, saying, "I'm not crying you're crying."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

      Coming back to Ibrahim, he has also been sharing some childhood throwback pictures with Sara and fans are all for the sibling love. Their hilarious videos on Instagram have also been making the headlines. His growing fan following suggests that the star kid may follow his parents and sister Sara Ali Khan's footsteps, and join the film industry. However, none of the family members have confirmed the rumours yet.

      Ibrahim Ali Khan Has An Epic Reaction To Sara Ali Khan's 'Knock Knock' Joke

      Saif Ali Khan Used To Cry Looking At Sara-Ibrahim's Pictures Post Divorce

      Read more about: ibrahim ali khan sara ali khan
      Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 14:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X