Ibrahim Ali Khan Is Missing His Lads, Sings ‘Young, Dumb And Broke' After Cancelling Graduation Trip

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is currently living with his sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amita Singh, during the lockdown, is missing his lads during the graduation season. The star kid recently debuted on TikTok and has been sharing videos.

In the latest post on TikTok, Ibrahim can be seen making fun of cancelling his graduation trip, which was completely paid for. He can be seen lip-syncing to the song, Young, Dumb and Broke, in the video. The message at the start of the clip reads, "When you and the lads think the grad trip could still happen and everything is payed for." He shared the video with the caption, "Just want to believe it's true... oh maybe I am a simp.... #fyp."

The clip has received over 7 lakh views in just a day, take a look:

It has to be recalled that Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli also missed her graduation this year, due to the ongoing pandemic. However, Shweta threw her a DIY graduation at home, and shared the photos on Instagram. She captioned them as, "I threw on a Fordham (her college) sweatshirt over my PJ's! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer." She signed off the post, saying, "I'm not crying you're crying."

Coming back to Ibrahim, he has also been sharing some childhood throwback pictures with Sara and fans are all for the sibling love. Their hilarious videos on Instagram have also been making the headlines. His growing fan following suggests that the star kid may follow his parents and sister Sara Ali Khan's footsteps, and join the film industry. However, none of the family members have confirmed the rumours yet.

