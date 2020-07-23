If Kangana Ranaut Wants Justice For Sushant, This Shouldn't Be About Herself: Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar, one of the targets of Kangana Ranaut's recent tirades, has said that if Kangana really wants justice for Sushant, she should not make the discussion about her and her personal vendetta. She challenges Kangana to not undermine the conversation around fairness in Bollywood, by name-calling her colleagues.

Speaking to Times of India, Swara said, "I think when you call your colleagues 'Chaaploos, chaatney waaley (sycophants), needy outsider, B-grade actress' and other such flattering adjectives, the conversation tends to get deviated. I think that if Kangana wants this conversation to be about justice for Sushant, she shouldn't make it about herself and her personal vendetta. She should celebrate Sushant, not deride everyone else."

Following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana has taken it upon herself to bring justice to the late actor's death. In trying to bring up serious conversations such as nepotism and unfairness within the industry, she has also resorted to name calling her colleagues, many of whom have, for a long time, taken public stands against these very issues.

While some netizens have praised Kangana for her boldness in speaking her mind, some others have pointed out her hypocrisy by presenting Kangana's previous stances on nepotism which are contradictory to her current stand.

A social media activist questioned Kangana along the same lines as Swara, about using Sushant as a reason to settle her scores. Ria wrote, "Oh no she isnt Pagal at all.. She will make u all pagal.. She is a smart opportunist who is using a dead man's shoulder to settle her scores with @karanjohar, @MaheshNBhatt, @RajeevMasand n many more."

Kangana's team retorted by questioning what is wrong with Kangana doing that. They tweeted, "Dear Ria thnks for promoting Kangana from mad woman to oversmart opportunist, but why won't she settle her own scores? They all tried to kill her, for years she hs been telling everyone she is facing lot of bullying, she can only draw parallels between her life and Sushant's."

