IFFI 2020 Announces The Selection Of Indian Panorama Films For This Year

The 51st International Film Festival of India announces the selection of Indian Panorama films for the year 2020. The selected films will be showcased on the big screen for all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films, during the 8 days film festival in Goa, from 16th-24th January 2021.

Selected from a wide pool of 183 contemporary Indian Films, the collection of films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of Indian film Industry. The eminent Jury Panels, both feature and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to selection of Indian Panorama films.

The Feature Film Jury, comprising of twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker, Screenwriter, and Producer, Shri John Mathew Matthan. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian film making fraternity:

Shri. Dominic Sangma, Filmmaker and Screenwriter

Shri. Jadumoni Dutta, Filmmaker, Screenwriter and Producer

Smt. Kala Master, Choreographer

Shri. Kumar Sohoni, Filmmaker and writer

Smt. Rama Vij, Actor and Producer

Shri. Ramamurthy B, Filmmaker

Smt. Sanghamitra Chaudhuri, Filmmaker and Journalist

Shri. Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Filmmaker

Shri. Satinder Mohan, Film Critic and Journalist

Shri. Sudhakar Vasantha, Filmmaker and Producer

Shri. T Prasanna Kumar, Film Producer

Shri. U Radhakrishnan, Ex-Secretary, FFSI

The Indian panorama Feature Film Jury selected 20 Feature films. Jury's choice for the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2020 is the film is SAAND KI AANKH (Hindi) directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Three Mainstream films are also selected under Indian Panorama Section of 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020 by an Internal Committee of DFF based on the recommendations of Film Federation of India (FFI) and PRODUCER'S GUILD.

Non-Feature Films

Indian Panorama of International Film Festival of India comprises of a contemporary package of socially and aesthetically vibrant non-feature films selected by eminent Jury members who are associated with non-feature segment of Indian Film Industry.

In the 51st edition of International Film Festival of India, Non-Feature films selected under Indian Panorama will be showcased in Goa, from 16th-24th January, 2021.

Selected from a diverse pool of 143 contemporary Indian non-feature Films, the package of films exemplify the capacity of our emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.

The Non - Feature Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed feature and documentary Filmmaker Shri. Haobam Paban Kumar. The Jury constituted of the following Members:

Shri. Atul Gangwar, Director, Screenwriter, and Producer

Shri. Jwngdao Bodosa, Filmmaker

Shri. Mandar Talauliker, Filmmaker

Shri. Sajin Babu, Filmmaker

Shri. Satish Pande, Producer and Director

Smt. Vaijayanti Apte, Script writer and Producer

Jury's choice for the opening Non-Feature film of Indian Panorama, 2020 is PAANCHIKA directed by Ankit Kothari.

