IFFI 2020 To Go Hybrid Amid Pandemic, Will Have Mix Of Virtual And Auditorium Screenings In Goa

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will be held in a "hybrid fashion", with a mix of virtual and auditorium screenings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Friday.

In a virtual meeting last week, the IFFI steering committee decided to hold the festival in compliance with the Central government's SOP, said Subhash Faldesai, vice-chairman of the Entertainment Society of Goa.

The meeting was attended by officials of Directorate of Film Festival, ESG and filmmakers including Subhash Ghai and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Another meeting will be held to decide on segments that could be screened virtually and those which can be shown at auditoriums in Goa, Faldesai said, adding that the festival will be held as per schedule from November 20 to 28.

Cultural activities and events that are open to the public and take place outside the festival premises, stand cancelled this year due to the pandemic, he said. The possibility of giving online access to delegates for films rather than inviting them to the venue is also being considered, he added.

