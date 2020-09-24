IFFI Goa 2020 Postponed To January 2021: Film Festival To Be Held In Hybrid Format

The 51st Edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) scheduled to be held at Goa from November 20-28, 2020 has been postponed to January 16-24, 2021, in the wake of the rising cases of Novel Coronavirus. The decision has been arrived at after the Minister of Information & Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar discussed the issue with Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister, Goa.

It has also been jointly decided to hold IFFI 2020 from January 16-24, 2021 at Goa as per the international film festival guidelines and protocols. The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual as well as Physical format. All COVID-19 related protocols will be strictly enforced as per the festivals convened recently in the international film festival circuit.

FilmiBeat was the content partner at the 50th edition of IFFI Goa last year. IIFI 2019 saw the screening of nearly 200 films from 76 countries. Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare, had announced that it would be dedicated to celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray as part of his birth centenary celebrations.

