      IFFI Postponed To January 2021: Film Festival To Be Held In Hybrid Format

      The 51st Edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) scheduled to be held at Goa from 20th November to 28th November, 2020 has been postponed to 16th to 24th January, 2021. The decision has been arrived at after the Minister of Information & Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar discussed the issue with Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister, Goa.

      iffi

      It has also been jointly decided to hold the festival from 16th to 24th January, 2021 at Goa as per the International Film Festival guidelines and protocols. The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual & Physical format. All COVID related protocols will be strictly enforced as per the festivals convened recently in the International Film Festival circuit.

      Last year, IIFI saw the screening of nearly 200 films from 76 countries. Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare, had announced that it would be dedicated to celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray as part of his birth centenary celebrations.

      Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
