I For India Concert Raises Rs 52 Crore For COVID-19 Relief; Karan Johar Is Grateful For The Support

Bollywood celebrities have taken the Coronavirus crisis in their stride right from the beginning. Many have spread awareness regarding the need for social distancing and even donated huge sums to relief funds and organizations fighting the virus.

The B-Town celebrities banded together once again, to raise funds for Coronavirus aid, in a concert known as iForIndia on Sunday. The online concert was organized by filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, and it was a tremendous success.

Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to share that the concert raised over Rs 4.3 crore from viewers, and Rs 47.77 crore from corporations and philanthropists.

KJo tweeted, "iForIndia becomes world's biggest live fundraiser on Facebook by raising 4.3 crore online (and counting). Corporate donors and philanthropists donate Rs 47.77 crore (and counting). I for India continues to get overwhelming attention and support from the world over. 100% of proceeds go to GiveIndia for COVID-19 relief work."

"From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let's continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India. I For India. Please donate," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and others were among the 85 artists who participated in the digital concert. International stars like Priyanka Chopra, The Jonas Brothers, Will Smith, Russel Peters, Mick Jagger and others also took part in it.

