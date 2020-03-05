IIFA Awards 2020: Gully Boy Leads With 14 Nominations; Kabir Singh Receives 8 Nominations

The much-awaited IIFA Awards 2020 is just around the corner and the nominations list is out. On Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza gathered together for the IIFA press meet in Mumbai.

At the event, they revealed that the banner for the awards show, which will be held in Madhya Pradesh this year. While a pre-event will kick off in Bhopal on March 21, the main three-day event will take place in Indore on March 27, 28 and 29.

Speaking about the nominations, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy is ahead of other films with 14 nominations, followed by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh with 8 nominations and Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 with 7 nominations.

The nominess for the Best Actor in a Leading Role are Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy, Ayushmann Khurrana for Article 15, Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh, Hrithik Roshan for Super 30 and Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Speaking about the Best Actress in a Leading Role, Taapsee Pannu has been nominated for Badla, Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy, Kareena Kapoor Khan for Good Newwz, Vidya Balan for Mission Mangal and Priyanka Chopra for The Sky Is Pink.

While announcing the nominations in different categories, Kartik Aryan and Katrina Kaif decided to do the 'Twist' for the shutterbug and audience. Check out the video here.

The IIFA technical winners were also announced at the event and Gully Boy walked away with 3 trophies.

IFFA Awards is known for its glitz and glamour and this time, Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh would be hosting the main event. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and others are expected to set the stage on fire with their stellar dance acts.

Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul and Sunil Grower will be hosting IIFA Rocks which is known to be a musical extravaganza. Fans are in for a treat as IIFA has lined up musical performances by A. R. Rahman, Arijit Singh, Nikhita Gandhi, Jonita Gandhi, Shalmali Kholgade, Benny Dayal, Ash King, Divya Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. Tanishk Bagchi will be performing withAsees Kaur, Romy & Amit Mishra. Meanwhile, the Mohan sisters- Neeti, Shakti and Mukti have a special performance lined for the audience.

