      Ileana D'cruz Remembers Her Uncle With An Emotional Note: I Wish I Could Have Had More Time With You

      On Tuesday, Ileana D'Druz tugged at the heartstrings of netizens when she penned an emotional note for her uncle, whom she lost recently.

      Sharing a throwback video of him feeding milk to a baby squirrel with a dropper, the Barfi actress wrote, "I wish I had more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really... my heart still can't come to terms with the fact that you're gone. You were the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man I knew....it's so painful to even write these words down because some part of me still can't believe it...all I wish I could tell you is that you were loved so, so much." (sic)

      Talking about his fondness for cats in her post, she continued, "I wish I could have had more time with you...we all wish we had more time...I don't know if I believe in heaven but if it exists then I know you're there...with your multitude of cats...'cat whisperer' I called you... there wasn't a single cat I picked off the street that you didn't nurture and love with all your heart..and by god they loved you right back."

      She called him her 'second papa' and posted, "I could just go on and on about the amazing things you did, not just for me but for us all... you weren't just my favourite uncle, my Tiru... you were my second papa. And I miss you so goddamn much." (sic)

      "Still hoping I'll wake up tomorrow and this'll just be a bad dream...hoping I could talk to you one more time. I wish I had more time," Ileana concluded her note emotionally.

      I wish I had more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really... my heart still can’t come to terms with the fact that you’re gone. You were the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man I knew....it’s so painful to even write these words down because some part of me still can’t believe it...all I wish I could tell you is that you were loved so so much...I wish I could have had more time with you...we all wish we had more time... I don’t know if I believe in heaven but if it exists then I know you’re there...with your multitude of cats...”cat whisperer” I called you..there wasn’t a single cat I picked off the street that you didn’t nurture and love with all your heart..and by god they loved you right back...I could just go on and on about the amazing things you did not just for me but for us all...you weren’t just my favourite uncle, my Tiru... you were my second papa ♥️ And I miss you so goddamn much... Still hoping I’ll wake up tomorrow and this’ll just be a bad dream...hoping I could talk to you one more time 💔 I wish I had more time ♥️♥️♥️

      Speaking about Ileana's personal life, the actress broke up with her longtime boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, last year. She later opened up about their split in an interview and said, "When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It's the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it."

      Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 15:35 [IST]
