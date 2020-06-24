IMPPA Writes To CM Uddhav Thackeray To Permit Workers On Set Only After Testing For COVID-19

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) recently wrote to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, thanking him for considering requests from the film industry and amending some guidelines. For the unversed, The Hindi film and TV industry were granted permission a while back to resume shooting by the state government provided the producers, cast and crew adhere to guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19 on sets.

The statement read, “We are indeed highly obliged that you have considered our suggestion’s worthy of incorporation like the mandatory requirement of a doctor and a nurse to be available on the set throughout the shooting which was impossible to comply with in view of the serious shortage of doctors and ambulances in the city of Bombay where cases of Corona virus are rising in thousands and all these medical professionals were required to treat the patients and not wait on set watching if anybody falls ill.”

IMPPA also recommended the testing of all set workers prior to beginning the shoot. “We also recommend to your kind self that before starting work all unit members wanting to work in the shooting should submit negative COVID reports because when so many unit members are involved in the shooting it is necessary to ensure that the people working should not be COVID positive and hence the report should be insisted upon,” read an excerpt from the statement.

In other related news, as many as nine Indian television shows, including Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Qurbaan Hua, and Tujhse Hai Raabta were supposed to resume shoot yesterday on June 23, 2020. But as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the shows' shooting had to be cancelled over lack of clarity on issues like sanitization, safety, payment schedule, insurance, and shift timings amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

