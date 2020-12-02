Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Shares A Cryptic Note On 'Personal Relationships Going Silent'

Ever since the news of trouble in Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage floated in the tinsel town, none of them have said a word about their alleged separation. However, Avantika keeps sharing cryptic posts about self-worth and relationships on her Instagram page. Now, Avantika shared a message on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Note to self."

The message read, "When valued personal relationships go silent, trouble often follows. I'm not talking about productive 'time-outs' that are clearly expressed. I'm talking about silence than is reactive, or an attempt to do harm. This kind of silence ensures that the connection will not find its was back to health. Because silence fosters confusion, projections, and worst of all - assumptions about what the other is feeling or thinking. And assumption doesn't get us anywhere good. Inquiry does."

The message continued, "Assumptions ensure that the wall will only get thicker, until there is no way to reconnect. Whatever you do, even if you are justifiably angry, try to keep the door to inquiry open. You may not be ready to process the experience, but allow for the possibility that you one day will. Because valued connections are hard to find in this crazy world. Anger doesn't have to be the end of the story. Sometimes the portal to a closer connection. Sometimes, it's the way through to great learning. Inquiry is the bridge."

Meanwhile, recently Imran made a public appearance after his friend Akshay Oberoi claimed in an interview that the Katti Batti actor had quit acting.

In his film career, Imran has worked with actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Genelia D'Souza, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Haasan, etc.

