Imran Khan's Father-In-Law Ranjev Malik On The Actor Quitting Acting: It's His Personal Decision

Ranjev Malik On His Son-In-Law Imran Bidding Adieu To His Acting Career

Ranjev Malik told ETimes, "Honestly, it's Imran's personal decision and it's not my domain either. But yes, Imran was always inclined towards direction right from the days he went to a film school. And well, he's working on it and will make it happen."

Ranjev Malik Says His Daughter Avantika Wanted Imran To Pursue Acting

According to reports, Imran's wife Avantika Malik wanted him to push himself as an actor. On the other hand, Imran had made some sort of peace with himself that he will take up a film as an actor only if the role is terrific. On being asked about these reports, Avantika's father told the tabloid that his daughter wanted Imran to pursue acting as he was doing well.

Did Imran Khan Discuss With His Father-In-Law About His Decision To Quit Acting?

To this, the actor's father-in-law replied, "No, he did not. But honestly, I wouldn't like to interfere in his career moves. Even I wouldn't like it if someone interfered in my business." Further, when ETimes asked Malik if Imran and Avantika would patch up amid rumours of trouble brewing in their marriage, he called it their 'personal decision.'