Imran Khan's Wife Avantika Hints At Patch Up In Latest Post, Says 'I've Decided to Stick With Love'

Actor Imran Khan's marriage with Avantika Malik reportedly hit troubled waters last year and the couple began to live separately. There were rumours that they might even file for divorce soon. However, in Avantika's latest Instagram post, she hints at a possible patch up.

Avantika shared an adorable monochrome picture with her daughter, Imara Malik Khan. The picture shows Imara planting a kiss on her mother's lips. The two seem to be at a family function as they are decked up in ethnic wear and the fans are guessing, father Imran was the photographer. Avantika hinted at a reconciliation by sharing a quote by Martin Luther King Jr, alongside the photo, which read, "sticking with love."

In the caption, she also said the universe has sent her a sign and stated, "I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear.' - Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love the universe sends me a sign... Magic!!"

In June last year, fans began to speculate if the couple will be filing for divorce after reports about them living apart surfaced. However, neither of the two have confirmed the separation reports so far. Avantika's mother, Vandana Malik while speaking to an online portal, had rubbished the rumours of their divorce. "We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there is no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway," (sic) she said.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik dated for over eight years and got married in 2011. Three years later, they welcomed their first daughter Imara in 2014. On the work front, Imran Khan was last seen in 2015's Katti Batti and hasn't announced any new projects yet.

