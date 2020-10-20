Imran Khan's Wife Avantika Malik Shares A Truth Bomb About Marriages & Divorces; 'Choose Your Hard'

Last year, there were media reports that Bollywood actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage has hit rock bottom, and the couple is headed towards a split. Rumours were rife that Avantika has moved to her parents' place. In April this year, Avantika shared a post in which she hinted at a possible patch up.

Amid rumours of their separation, Avantika has now shared a cryptic post on marriages and divorces on her Instagram page and called it a truth bomb.

Avantika reposted a message from an author called Devon Brough that read, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

See Avantika's Instagram post here.

Meanwhile, netizens dropped a series of comments on Avantika's post. An Instagram user wrote, "Oh god !!! That was a hard one !!!" Another user wrote, "Really well written. Life's truth in few lines." Truth Bomb it is!!! Life is always a choice between good & better orrr hard & harder😁," read another comment. "True but my two bits. Make your bubble and sit in it. Crawl out when you must to deal with the shit but always crawl back into easy happy spaces. Compartmentalise!" wrote Mini Mathur.

Last year, when Imran was asked to react to reports of trouble in his marriage, the actor had lashed out and said, "How can you ask such a question at an event like this?" His mother-in-law Vandana Malik had also slammed reports of Imran-Avantika's separation and said, "We all read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences, which will be sorted anyway."

Childhood sweethearts Imraan Khan and Avantika Malik were in a relationship for more than eight years before they tied the knot in 2011. The couple was blessed with a baby girl Imara in 2014. Talking about Imraan's acting career, the actor was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Katti Batti in 2015.

