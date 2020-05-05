Imtiaz Ali Shares Throwback Video Of Rishi Kapoor Dancing At A Wedding

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, on Monday, shared a throwback video of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last week on Thursday. The video shows Rishi Kapoor dancing at the Imtiaz Ali's brother's wedding in Kashmir. The two have worked together in the 2009 release, Love Aaj Kal.

Imtiaz had reposted the video shared by another account on his Instagram stories, and wrote, "RK's baraat dance in Kashmir." In the video, Rishi Kapoor can be seen surrounded by other guests and as they sing joyfully, the actor dances along with his arms in the air.

Imtiaz Ali has also worked with Rishi's son, Ranbir Kapoor in films like Rockstar and Tamasha. Imtiaz, earlier, said that he wished to have spent more time with the veteran actor.

In his heartfelt message on Rishi Kapoor's death, Imtiaz talked about him attending his (Imtiaz's) brother's wedding. He said, "Another day I invited him to my brother's wedding in Kashmir. Nobody comes so far, these are formalities. He came. And when the baraat was entering the venue he said -'you guys go in front, I will come in the end'. I understood later that he did not want the attention to shift from the groom to himself. And today he left. Something precious became past today. But this time will not take him away. I haven't met him for so long anyway, I will think he is still there, smiling. And I can still think of the little time I could spend with him, and smile with him."

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai, after battling leukemia for two years. The Kapoor family, in the official statement, had asked fans to adhere to the lockdown restrictions as their beloved star would have wanted it that way. The statement also read that the late actor would like to be "remembered with a smile and not with tears".

